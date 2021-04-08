Dhwani hoping to win place in Miss England finals

Wildcard Miss England contestant Dhwani Kothari

A WOKING woman is in line to win a place in the Miss England finals.

Dhwani Kothari was selected for the wildcard round and is currently second in a public vote. The top six will win through to an interview round for selection into the finals.

Dhwani, who has lived in Woking most of her life, came second in a modelling competition at the Peacocks shopping centre when she was aged six in 2008.

She is now studying medical science at the University of Leicester – where her family called to say she was in the Miss England contest, after her mother Ekta sent in a photograph.

“I had no idea and was shocked. I’m very pleased,” Dhwani said.

The former Woking High School pupil hopes her studies will lead her to becoming an NHS doctor.

Dhwani has been raising funds for a brain tumour charity and the Alzheimer’s Association and hopes her participation in Miss England will help raise money and awareness.

The finals are due to be held at a live event in Coventry on 24 June.

* Voting closes this Sunday, 11 April – to vote for Dhwani before that, download the Miss England app or visit www.missengland.info/vote-now