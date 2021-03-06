Street Angels up for top volunteering award

WOKING Street Angels have been nominated for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest national honour given to volunteer groups.

The nomination praises the Street Angels for “providing befriending and practical support for people in need in the night-time economy of Woking”.

Only 10 Surrey groups, who dedicate their time and experience to help individuals and communities across the county, were nominated for the award, which is for the lifetime of the organisation. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Woking Street Angels.

Mark Potter, a Woking Street Angels trustee, said: “To be nominated for a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the MBE for volunteer groups, in our milestone year is a thrill and an honour.

“Since we began in 2011, many local people from all backgrounds have trained as Woking Street Angels and joined us out on the streets and in Woking station.

“We proudly include all our past and present volunteers in this nomination, and thank them for their commitment.”

Because of lockdown restrictions, the Angels have been off the streets since the summer, but they will be back as soon as possible.

Local churches generously donated funds to buy PPE, so all volunteers will be fully protected when on duty.

“Woking’s night-time revellers know us very well,” Mark added. “They enjoy the lollipops and water that we give out, as well as the flip-flops for girls who can no longer walk on their high heels. We can’t wait to get back out on the streets and continue our work.”

Woking Street Angels are on the streets of the town centre every Friday and Saturday, from 10pm till 4am.

They work with police, door staff, council and medical services to help night-time visitors have a safe experience in the town, and have made a valuable contribution to reducing violent crime in Woking town centre during weekend nights.

At a virtual reception for the nominated groups, the Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, introduced a video message from The Earl of Wessex, who praised the contribution of those involved and urged them to keep up the “fantastic work”.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Sir Stephen Lamport, explained how the local panel comprises experienced assessors and an editor, who interviewed every nominated group remotely between October and December before the findings were sent to the National Award Committee for further consideration.

This committee makes recommendations to the Cabinet Office, which sends a final list to The Queen for her approval.

The winners will be announced on 2 June.