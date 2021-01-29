Road safety petition needs more names

A MUM campaigning to get safer pedestrian crossing places installed in Chobham is appealing for more people to sign her petition to the county council.

As the deadline of 1 February for signing approaches, Naomi Gurdol is hoping to get 500 supporters. So far 350 have signed up.

Parents on the school run negotiate a narrow section of High Street as heavy rush-hour traffic passes through the village

Naomi is leading an initiative to make it safer for children to walk to St Lawrence Primary School in the village, but she says it can also be dangerous for elderly and disabled people and even the able bodied to cross the busy roads.

She has been discussing the problem with councillors and highways officers, who support her aims to get signs warning of crossing places and improved road markings, but says there should be an official assessment of the risks faced by pedestrians.

“If we get enough signatures I will be able to talk to the county councillors responsible for highways and show that there are a lot of people concerned about the dangers on our roads.

“It is difficult during the pandemic to hold public meetings and get people to sign in person, so the online petition is the method we have to use. Anyone over 18 can sign and they don’t have to live in Chobham. If you travel to or through the village, take children to the school or have friends or relatives living here, your voice will help.

“I’m asking all mums, dads and grandparents to sign. It takes just two minutes to do it.”

Naomi is working with the school on a Safer Routes to School initiative. She said she appreciated that there are many other communities with similar problems and that councils were short of money, but better road safety measures were needed.

“We are urged to walk and cycle to school, and cut polluting emissions by reducing car use, but people won’t do that if it’s safer to drive.”

Her petition can be signed at https://petitions.surreycc.gov.uk/chobhamcrossings/