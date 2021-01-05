New skate park a village asset

SKATEBOARD enthusiasts in West End have been enjoying the opening of a facility they lobbied the parish council to build.

The new skatepark on the village recreation ground was officially opened in December, with the ceremony livestreamed on the internet.

Pictured at the opening of the skatepark are (front, from left) parish clerk Suzanne Price, council chairman Adrian Page, vice-chairman John Medhurst and trainee clerk Debbie Gooch with Jamie Swanepoel and Ollie Henderson in the background

Ollie Henderson and Jamie Swanepoel were shown demonstrating their skills on the “bandit run”, later to be followed by young people with scooters and BMX bikes trying out the ramps and other obstacles.

The project was started by the council after Ollie, supported by Jamie, made a presentation to the council in October 2015, convincing members that a skatepark would be a valuable asset for the village.

Council chairman Adrian Page tries his hand at skateboarding, watched by Ollie Henderson

The park has been built using money given to the parish by developers who have built homes in the village, under the Community Infrastructure scheme.

“I am so pleased to be here to watch the guys enjoy the park now it’s finally open,” said council chairman Adrian Page. “It is some years since the parish council was approached by some young people who expressed a desire to have a skate park on their doorstep rather than travelling miles to enjoy their sport.

“The council has faced some major challenges in planning and other permissions to get this off the ground. But at the end of a strange year of cancelled community events, lockdowns and disappointment, this is a bit of good news for our residents.”

Local skateboarders, including Ollie, Jamie and Jessie Holmes, were among those involved in the design of the park.