Weekly bin wheel-out is quite a performance

PUTTING out the bins is a mundane chore that is far from entertaining – but this isn’t the case at a household in West End.

Andrea and Rob Belcher as a reindeer and Father Christmas, and a selection of her bin night costumes

Its neighbours have been cheered up by a weekly wheel-out performance that started in April and has involved dozens of different costumes.

Andrea Belcher has been raising smiles on Tuesday evenings in Bolding House Lane with a huge variety of fancy dress outfits. Her daughter Evie films the show and posts it on Facebook.

Andrea, landlady of the Horse and Groom micropub at Chobham, started when landlord husband Rob allowed her to do his “favourite job of the week” – taking the wheelie bin and kitchen waste caddy out to the roadside.

She decided to wear a black evening dress for the “challenge” and has carried on with the task ever since.

“I thought I would cheer people up during lockdown by wearing a different costume every week,” said Andrea. “People are now lending me fancy dress outfits so that I can keep it going and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Her guises have included characters from The Simpsons and The Flintstones, a Baywatch lifeguard, a gingerbread person, a pirate, a member of ABBA, a nun, a yeti, a cowgirl, Tigger from the Winnie the Pooh stories, Darth Vader from Star Wars, Charlie Chaplin and even a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur.

In the week before Christmas, for her 35th performance, she chose a reindeer costume and persuaded Rob to join her as Father Christmas fortifying himself with a pint of nice ale from the pub.

Andrew is determined to keep dressing up until she completes a year of bin night performances. “With a bit of help, I’m sure we can do it,” she added.