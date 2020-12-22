Mary and Joseph tour local homes for Nativity play

MARY and Joseph went on a tour of churchgoers’ homes as part of a coronavirus-era Nativity play.

They visited families who attend the New Life Church in Kingfield, seeking shelter as part of a travelling seasonal production.

There was no room at the Bills’ home, as shown by Nicky and her son Joel. Picture by Beth Styles

Joseph was played by Andrew Bates, one of the church’s children’s leaders. “We were keen to do something to involve the children which was also COVID secure,” he explained.

Mary and Joseph find shelter in a stable (Andrew’s shed) with baby Jesus. Picture by Beth Styles

“We came up with the idea of a simple nativity play where church families were visited by Mary and Joseph looking for somewhere to stay.”

His fellow children’s leader, Juliet Ryley, played Mary. “It was a lot of fun visiting the families and I think it helped people feel a bit more connected,” she said.

Laura Luke was one of those paid a visit. “I thought it was a great idea and was really looking forward to Mary and Joseph walking on to our estate and visiting us. I was wondering what the neighbours would make of it.”

In between visits – some of which involved humorous exchanges – Mary and Joseph told the Christmas story as they reflected on their respective angelic visitations.

Philip Marais, with children Noah and Eva, says “It’s a full house” Picture by Beth Styles

The play concluded in Andrew’s garden shed, which doubled as the stable in the Bible story and was complete with baby Jesus in a manger. The light at the top of the tower crane on the High Street building site in Old Woking acted as the star of Bethlehem.

The play will be broadcast as part of the church’s online Christmas Day service, which goes live at 10 am and will later be available on the church’s YouTube channel. To watch the production, search for New Life Church, Woking on YouTube.