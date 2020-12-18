Woking panto cancelled due to new COVID restrictions

THE New Victoria Theatre has confirmed that, due to Woking moving to Tier 3 restrictions, this year’s panto has had to be cancelled.

Organisers said it was an “awfully difficult decision”, but that they had no choice once the borough, along with most of Surrey, was put into the Very High COVID alert level.

The theatre had worked hard to try and put on a show, with stars such as Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Harwood set to tread the boards in a specially arranged, socially-distanced pantomime.

“We thank everyone who worked to bring this fantastic festive production to Woking including Qdos Entertainment, the cast, crew, our venue staff and so many others,” said a message on the theatre’s Facebook page. “We especially want to applaud all of you for your tremendous support for our venue and our wonderful industry. Thank you.

“Everyone who booked tickets will be contacted directly via email. We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time.”

Members of the public were quick to send messages of support for what the theatre had tried to achieve.

“Such a shame, as you were trying so hard to make Christmas normal,” wrote Josie Coltman. “I have two very upset children who only wanted something normal to look forward to with everything else that’s been cancelled this year, including their birthday parties! Thanks for trying and all the best.”

Rachel Williams added: “Totally gutted. But thank you for trying to make Christmas normal… such a shame you have had to cancel after you have put so much effort in!”