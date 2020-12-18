Vote for the home with the best festive decorations

VOTING is now open for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices Light Up Your Home competition.

One of the homes in the Light Up Your Home competition bedecked in Christmas lights

Residents across the borough have decorated the outside of their homes and passers-by can vote for their favourite and make a donation to the charity.

A penguin greets visitors to one entry with a festive question

Voting closes on Sunday (20 December) and the winner will be announced on Christmas Eve. The first prize in the competition, sponsored by Seymours Estate Agents, is a Merlin Family Pass for 2021, giving entry to attractions such as Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor and Madame Tussauds London. The runners-up will receive a family day out and a Christmas hamper.

A list of the homes that have entered can be found at www.wsbhospices.co.uk/votelight or look out for the Seymours boards with a QR code outside the houses.

Franco Orlando, from a Seymours partner, said: “There are many things I love about Surrey, but what has never failed to amaze me is the efforts our residents go to when it comes to decorating their homes at Christmas.

“This year, we wanted to add to this festive cheer by rewarding those efforts with a prize that will create amazing family memories but also to raise money for a charity very close to our hearts – Woking & Sam Beare Hospices and Wellbeing Care.”