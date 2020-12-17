Woking, along with most of Surrey, to enter Tier 3 restrictions

WOKING, along with most of Surrey, is being placed into Tier 3, the Very High COVID alert level, as from 0.01am on Saturday, 19 December.

Due to rising rates of Coronavirus across most of Surrey, the Government has taken the decision to implement the top level of restrictions in all districts and boroughs other than Waverley, which will remain in Tier 2.

Woking and most of Surrey will enter tier 3 COVID restrictions on Saturday

This means that the rules across the local community include:

You can only mix households (in groups of up to 6) in outdoor spaces, such as parks and the countryside, not in private gardens

All hospitality venues such as bars, pubs and cafés must shut. They can open for takeaway only

Indoor entertainment venues, such as theatres and cinemas, must close

Accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, must close

This is in addition to existing guidelines that state you must not mix with anyone you do not live with (or who are not in your support bubble) in any indoor setting.

“The Government has taken the decision to put most of the county under further restrictions because of the much higher rates of infection. I know this will be very disappointing news for residents and businesses in our Tier 3 areas, after an exceptionally difficult year,” said Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council.

“But we need to take swift action to save lives and stop our crucial NHS services from being put under even more pressure. We all need to be extremely vigilant.

“With the Christmas bubbles coming up on the 23rd December, please make sure you understand and follow the guidance, to protect your loved ones and prevent even higher infection rates in the new year,” he added.

“There is hope on the horizon with the rollout of the vaccine across the county, starting with the over-80s. But it will take time and we cannot let our guard down. The coming weeks will be a challenge to us all, but it is crucial that we reduce the spread of this virus and get through the winter as safely as possible.”

The Very High alert level is for areas with a very high or very rapidly rising level of infections, where tighter restrictions are required. The decision to move an area into a higher tier is based on a number of indicators, including the overall infection rate, the rate in the over 60s, and the pressure on the NHS.