Faith in the future as flagship store opens

THE first phase of Woking’s £570million Victoria Place redevelopment has been completed with the opening of a new Boots flagship store.

The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Beryl Hunwicks, cut the ribbon last week on the 27,500 sq ft unit at the corner of Wolsey Place and Commercial Way.

Victoria Place now enters the final stages of completion with an official opening scheduled for next September.

It will include more than 125,000 sq ft of new retail space, including a 5,000 sq ft Marks & Spencer, as well as 429 residential apartments, a four-star Hilton hotel with conference facilities, a new restaurant unit on Commercial Way, two public plazas, a medical centre and 2,800 parking spaces.

Cllr Hunwicks said: “The opening of the first phase underpins the council’s commitment to the long-term vibrancy of the town and borough against the backdrop of all that’s happened in the country this year.

“It is fantastic that Boots is committed to Woking and is creating local jobs for local people.”

The new store will stock more than 300 brands, and also features an opticians, a click-and-collect service, a pharmacy with two consulting rooms, a vaccination service, in-store photo printing and a rehydration point for refilling water bottles.

Celebrating the occasion, Cllr Ayesha Azad, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Opening the first phase of Victoria Place represents yet another significant milestone in the transformation of Woking’s continued journey as a compelling place to live, work, visit and enjoy.

“Victoria Place is positively reshaping Woking for a vibrant future which will underpin investment, growth and economic prosperity for everyone. I look forward to many more milestones and announcements to come.”

Those announcements soon followed with confirmation that Victoria Place will be home to a new Italia Conti performing arts academy, which will occupy premises over two floors, providing a range of courses in musical theatre, acting and dance.

And Big Apple Bowl will open a leisure destination including 14 bowling lanes and licensed hospitality.

Victoria Place was first envisaged almost a decade ago, and the development has been overseen by Victoria Square Woking, a joint venture between Moyallen Holdings, which owns Woking Shopping, and Woking Borough Council.

Peter Robinson, managing director of Moyallen Holdings, said: “The new Boots store is a fantastic addition to Woking Shopping’s stellar retail line-up of big brands and independent stores.

“Victoria Place is built for a new, forward-looking generation, and integrates a range of uses to support a thriving community. It will contribute to the town’s growth and economy for decades to come.”

Cllr Kevin Davis, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for promoting the local economy, said: “Victoria Place will play a pivotal role in Woking’s transformation as an attractive and vibrant destination which propels investment, underpins job creation and powers economic growth.

“The addition of a new and outstanding flagship Boots store is welcome and demonstrates continued confidence in the town centre and Woking at large.”