Add some sparkle to your home and support the hospice

BRING a little sparkle and festive joy to your neighbourhood – and provide a boost for the Woking Hospice at the same time.

That’s the challenge for residents around the area, as part of the Light Up Your Home event running this month.

The Light Up Your Home event is free to enter and has a top prize of a year-long Merlin Family Pass

Brightening up your home with external Christmas lights, as well as helping to raising money for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, could also be the key to winning a bright 2021 with a year-long family pass to more than 30 attractions around the country.

The Light Up Your Home contest is being run by the Woking office of Seymours estate agents. The aim is to attract people to view amazing displays and make donations – with prizes for the winning entries.

Seymours places boards on the perimeters of entrants’ properties prompting passers-by to vote for their favourite ones and make donations to the charity.

The display with the most votes will win a Merlin Family Pass for 2021, giving entry to attractions such as Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor and Madame Tussauds London. The runners-up will receive a family day out and a Christmas hamper.

“This year has been limiting for fundraising to the say the least, but we wanted it to end it on a high and give the hospice charity a boost in a fun, festive and socially-distanced way,” said Seymours partner Franco Orlando.

“Entry is free, but we’d ask everyone at this time of year to consider the great work the hospice does and make their own donation, encouraging others to do the same.”

All residents of the Woking area can enter the competition and must register at www.wsbhospices.co.uk/lightup or by email via competitions@seymours‐estates.co.uk.