Outdoors Knaphill Christmas market offers festive fun

KNAPHILL Christmas Market has received great support from local businesses and residents in the run-up to the event on Saturday.

Dueyna Chinere, one of the organisers said that an article in the News & Mail has prompted the donations of several items.

Knaphill Christmas Market organising committee – Dueyna Chinere, Sophie Crossman, Saj Hussain and Josie Giugliano

The market will raise funds for Woking Hospice, which looked after villager Mel Crossman, who died of a brain tumour at the age of 53 two years ago.

The market stalls will be spaced out from the Woking Hospice shop in High Street to the post office in Anchor Crescent, from 11am to 3.30pm. Local shops will also be involved.

There will be a one-way system for customers, who will be asked to follow the guidelines on hand sanitising and social distancing.

“Knaphill Post Office has been instrumental in assisting us and has covered all our expenses. It will be open on the day until 1.30pm and as well as stocking Christmas cards and wrapping paper, has a great selection of gift options,” Dueyna said.

“Several other local businesses will be getting involved on the day including Speciality Cakes who have a stall, Lyons & Company who shall be running a guess the name of the teddy game, and Ernie’s who will have some festive treats available in addition to their usual selection of hot drinks and snacks.

“This is a great opportunity to support local businesses as well as help raise vital funds for our local hospice, while doing your Christmas shopping outdoors in a safe environment.”

There will be entertainment for children in the form of a special visitor from Koala Kids Parties in the early part of the day, plus live music provided by ShyneFest, positioned outside the library.