Support for those struggling in lockdown

PEOPLE who are feeling lonely or anxious during the new lockdown are being urged to contact a mental health charity.

Woking Mind wants to make sure that early help is available, following an increase in requests for its support since the pandemic started.

Woking Mind’s senior management team: Manish Joshi, strategy and business support manager; Mandy Dhingra, marketing and fundraising manager; Emma Martin, services delivery and development manager; Tony Bennett, chief executive

“We’ve already seen the serious impact of COVID-19 on mental health and we’re really concerned that a second lockdown will be even tougher for many people,” said the charity’s chief executive, Tony Bennett.

“They have already been pushed to their limits once before and this could be another trigger.”

Woking Mind, which works with adults across Surrey, launched its community wellbeing service in response to the surge of demand for mental health support as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

The telephone service is aimed at anyone concerned about their mental health. It offers advice, coping techniques and access to a range of free support services, including regular wellbeing calls, counselling and peer support groups.

“We urge everyone to keep in regular contact with their families and friends to keep each other’s spirits high, particularly those living alone,” said Mr Bennett. “If anyone is feeling overwhelmed, they should reach out. We are here to help them and will get through this together.” Anyone who needs help or advice should call 07860 340739 and leave their contact details. Someone from the charity will call them back. More information is available at www.wokingmind.org.uk