Byfleet residents urged to speak out to save green belt

RESIDENTS are being urged to make their voices heard to save the Green Belt in Byfleet and West Byfleet.

Woking Borough Council is going through the final consultation stage for the Site Allocations Development Plan Document, which identifies three separate areas to be released from the green belt for future housing.

Cllr Mary Bridgeman, Alan Smith, Neil Willetts, Bruce Bovill and Cllr Amanda Boote on the lane leading to West Hall

“About 80 per cent of the West Byfleet Green Belt will be lost,” said local Independent councillor Amanda Boote. “All that space for people to exercise, to walk the dog, to be healthier.

“The numbers are really alarming. We believe the developments will mean 900 more cars on Parvis Road, 1,800 more children at local schools and 750 more families at the health centre.”

There are 555 houses and 15 Traveller pitches being proposed for land around West Hall just off the A245 Parvis Road by 2022, and 220 houses are proposed on sites behind The Queens Head in Byfleet and off Rectory Lane at the back of Byfleet by 2027.

An online Zoom session on Monday (2 November), hosted by the council and with planning officers available to answer questions, is already fully booked, as residents look to get their message across.

All written responses must be submitted before the consultation closes at 5pm on Monday 16 November.

Members of the Byfleet Forum and the West Byfleet Residents’ Association have started a petition, which has attracted more than 1,800 signatures, made large banners to display around the villages and created a website, www.savebyfleetsgreenbelt.org, which has advice on how to submit objections.