Nightmare on Liberty Rise

A FAMILY is bringing some ghoulish cheer to their street by turning their front garden into a home-made Halloween frightmare.

Jack and Allan do battle as Harry Potter and Voldemort

Allan Bungay has filled the space with spine-chilling props to entertain his son Jack, 8.

On Saturday the whole family, including Allan’s wife Jess and his sister Layona, will dress up as various characters to wave at neighbours and passers-by at the house in Liberty Rise, Addlestone.

Layona, who will be Professor Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter, said: “We are a family that loves Halloween and for the past few years my brother Allan has been decorating his garden with brilliant Halloween decorations most of which he has made himself.

Jack Bungay in the garden filled with decorations made by his dad Allan

“This year he has gone all out and has even built a huge spider and put it on the roof, along with a handmade creepy coffin that lights up, a handmade Game of Thrones chair, skeletons, clowns that talk to you and projected spooky lights in the evening.”

Jack will be the star of show as Harry Potter while Allan will be his nemesis, Voldemort.

“I’ve done it to make people smile and, as a dad, you don’t want to disappoint your kid,” Allan said.

The installations include a special coronavirus-compliant treats dispenser to reward anyone brave enough to approach.

In Knaphill, a café is promising plenty of treats for Halloween on Saturday.

Ernie’s in the Knaphill shopping parade is giving away a free cookie treat to any child wearing a spooky costume or fancy dress.

“It’s good to do something nice for the children,” said owner Timi Zuranyi. “It’s been a difficult year, and so much has been cancelled for them already. Since they can’t go trick or treating as usual, we thought we’d make sure to provide a treat for those who want to dress up.”

The shop, already decked out in spooky Halloween finery, will be open from 9am-6pm on Saturday. Children will need to be accompanied by their parents.