Search for new Woking Council chief executive set to start

THE beginning of the end of the Ray Morgan era is likely to be signalled this evening at a meeting of the Woking Borough Council executive committee.

Mr Morgan’s fixed-term contract as chief executive ends on 31 March 2021 and the committee is expected to approve proposals to begin the search for a successor.

Woking Council Chief Executive Ray Morgan

The recruitment process will also include finding a new director of planning because that work is done by Douglas Spinks, the deputy chief executive, who retires on the same date. Mr Spinks’s title is expected to be retired when he leaves.

Mr Morgan has been credited with helping to lead the redevelopment of the town centre, including the building of high-rise flats. His supporters say he is enthusiastic in coming up with ideas to improve Woking, while his critics believe he has too much influence on council policy.

He has worked in local government since 1973 and joined the council as head of finance in 1989. He was appointed executive director in 2000 and promoted to chief executive in 2006.

