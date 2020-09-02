Woking Hospice among beneficiaries of friends’ memorial bike ride

WOKING & Sam Beare Hospices will be one of the beneficiaries of a 133-mile bike ride by two local men to raise funds in memory of a friend who died from a rare form of cancer.

Dan Winterton, accompanied by boyhood friend Martin Hawley, completed the Lichfield 2 Lightwater challenge last Sunday (23 August), which also supported the Pelican Cancer Foundation and the PMP Survivor charities.

IN FOR THE LONG HAUL – Dan, right, and Martin celebrate completing the ride

The ride took 11 hours, nine of them in the saddle. “Dan and Martin did incredibly well,” said Kerry, Dan’s wife.

“It was a massive challenge and they really had to dig deep, but they kept going and were overjoyed to make it to the finish line.”

Dan added: “We did this to remember a special friend, Jemily Brown, who suffered from pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP).

“I knew Jem from the Beacon Church in Camberley, probably more so than Martin, although he’s been closely involved in the fundraising too.

“PMP often goes undetected because it produces a jelly-like fluid which wraps itself around various organs.

“Over the course of two years Jem had to undergo a major operation to remove the infected organs and had chemotherapy, but sadly she passed away in February.

“We chose to support three charities which massively helped Jem. We set a target of £10,000 to split between the charities and we’re well past £6,000 now. We’ll keep the JustGiving page open for a while for anyone who wishes to donate.

For more information about the ride, the charities involved or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/team/lichfield2lightwaterbikeride.