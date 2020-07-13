Salon hopes for double win in award finals

A HORSELL health and beauty salon has reached the final of two categories of the National Hair and Beauty Awards for 2020.

Norsworthys, on the High Street, is in the top three for the best beauty salon award, which is decided by a judging panel, and also in the running for the best salon award, which is determined by public vote.

ACCOLADE – Sammy-Jo Norsworthy with her finalists’ certificate for a young entrepreneur award. She is hoping for even greater success for her Horsell salon this year

“We are the only salon to be in the final of both awards,” said Sammy-Jo Norsworthy, who opened

the salon in December 2016. “It’s lovely to have some good news in what’s been mostly doom and gloom for the beauty industry.

“The voting has closed so all we can do now is wait until the winners are announced in London in October. I hope the pandemic has passed sufficiently by then so that we can attend the event.”

Sammy-Jo believes the salon’s welcoming atmosphere is vital to its success. “That is one of the reasons we have so many loyal clients,” she said. “We have all worked together from a few months after the salon opened and have created a bond with our clients and as a team.

“We are all passionate about the treatments we provide. Our Elemis facials are our most popular treatment, but we always have wonderful reviews from our hot-stone massage treatments. We try to create spa-like treatment rooms, with soft amber lights, heated beauty couches and the rooms are filled with the scents of essential oils so clients can really relax.”

Norsworthys is no stranger to award nominations. Sammy was in the top five for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2018, and Norsworthys received a five-star rating by the Good Salon Guide 2017 and 2018. Last year it was awarded a five-star client experience award by Phorest Salon Software.