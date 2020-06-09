Pandemic leads to rise in homelessness

THE COVID-19 pandemic has created more homelessness with changing circumstances forcing people onto the streets, says the York Road Project.

Cath Stamper, the chief executive of the Woking charity, said around 20 people who would not normally have contacted the York Road Project came forward after losing their accommodation for a variety of reasons.

“There have been relationship breakdowns, people who were ‘sofa surfing’ but were asked to move out because there were vulnerable people in the home, and the self-employed who lost work and ended up sleeping in their vans.”

Cath said the situation in Woking was replicated across the country.

In March, the York Road Project found accommodation for 62 people, double its normal number, using hotels and pods at the HG Wells conference centre.

It is now beginning to move people into permanent accommodation and is seeking donations to buy essential items.

“An empty house is not a home, it is vital that our clients feel safe, settled and secure with all the furnishings that you and I may have. By donating to our campaign, you will directly help us build that home,” Cath said.

The charity usually builds up a stock of items throughout the year to put into accommodation, but the relatively large number of people being housed at once and the lockdown restrictions, mean that it needs funds to buy items.

These include washing machines, fridge freezers, sofas and curtains and more detailed items such as dishes, bins, pots and pans, tea towels, and tin openers.

“The branded tinned items have ring pulls, but the own brand versions do not, so something as simple as a tin opener is vital,” Cath said.

She said the York Road Project will be offering three months of support for homeless people being rehoused.

“This includes helping to set up direct debits and other admin tasks and finding things to do in the local area.”

Cath said that local support for the York Road Project had been superb.

“Times have been and still are challenging but with the generosity and love from many statutory agencies, businesses, community and faith groups and individuals across the borough we will continue to support those who need us.

“We could not have managed without the amazing generosity of our supporters and are now so proud to be able to say we’re one step closer with the help of Woking Borough Council to defeat homelessness in Woking at an unheard of rate.”

Cherisse Dealtry, the charity’s chief operating officer, said: “Supporting us will help make a scary but exciting time less stressful for the clients of York Road Project.

“Change is always challenging and some of our clients believe they will never have a place to call their own. Having a key to their own home and knowing that they have belongings to call their own is amazingly worthwhile and is truly why we do this job.”

For more information, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk, email info@yorkroadproject.org.uk or call 01483 728739.