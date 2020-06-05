Dads’ group running to raise mental health funds

TEN middle-aged dads from Chobham are training to take part in a socially distanced half-marathon around the village next month.

They will be setting out at the same time from their homes, which are all spread around the course, to raise at least £1,000 for the Woking Mind charity.

Nine of the half marathon runners – Rupert Woodcock in the centre – wearing their sponsored shirts for a Zoom photocall

The dads are members of Waist Management, which was set up last December to help a group of friends get fit and learn about health and nutrition in a social way. Most had not run more than three miles before taking up the half marathon challenge.

They have planned a route of around 13 miles, mainly across Chobham Common, with a start time of 9am on Saturday 20 June. Other group members will be out on cycles lending support and providing safety cover.

“Waist Management began as a way of getting fit,” said organiser Rupert Woodcock. ”Whatever level we were at it didn’t matter. We wanted a way in which we could get inspired and motivated to get up and exercise, getting a group of mates together helped ignite the flame.

“We had been training together as a growing group for four months when the nation went into lockdown. We decided to challenge ourselves and train solo for a virtual half marathon as a team. This subsequently developed into a Charity challenge.”

He said Woking Mind was chosen as the charity because it support people in an area that includes Chobham. “It’s expected that a lot of people, including key workers, will need help with their mental health because of the coronavirus crisis,” added Rupert.

“We are pleased to be raising money for such a good cause, and one that can help people who have been fighting under enormous pressure to save our nations lives.”

The team have gained sponsorship from companies including Gore clothing, Tenant Compensation, Knaphill Print and Minc People. Donations to their cause can be made at www.justgiving.com – search for Waist Management.