Knaphill Scouts make virtual hike to the moon during lockdown

SCOUTING in Knaphill has continued apace despite lockdown. Although there are no face-to-face meetings, all age groups are taking part in a wide range of activities on a weekly basis, including making a den and sleeping in it, making mini rafts, bird feeders, cooking and even a beanstalk-growing challenge.

COUNTING DOWN – Beaver Revaan is ready to hike to the Moon

Despite not being able to get together, members renewed their promises at home as is traditional in Scouting on St. George’s Day.

Scouting favourites such as camping and hiking are still taking place. Members from all sections, aged 6 to 14, took part in the Scouts’ Great Indoors Hike to the Moon challenge, an initiative from the Scout Association to raise funds for the charities supported by the BBC’s Big Night In – Comic Relief and BBC Children In Need.

The event was a huge success. The aim was for members to collectively walk 240,000 miles, the distance to the Moon, and to raise £240,000. The total raised was more than £345,000 and the distance covered was just short of walking to the Moon and back.

BLAZE OF GLORY – Scout Jonathan at Moon Camp

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts also took part in the world-record attempt by Northumberland Scouts for people camping at home on the same evening. An amazing 95,342 camped out at home, easily beating the previous record of 60,000.

The 1st Knaphill Scout troop enjoyed a Moon Camp at home, where they incorporated their Hike to the Moon into an overnight camp and then did some stargazing, looking for the elusive Starlink satellites.

Tracey Daniell, 1st Knaphill Group Scout leader, said: “We have had a good uptake for all the activities we have been offering during lockdown.

“Beavers are undertaking weekly challenges, Cubs are working on badges and Scouts are meeting weekly via Zoom. We are very conscious that we don’t want to overwhelm or add stress at this difficult time. All participation is optional but the feedback we have received is fantastic.

LIGHT BULB MOMENT – Cub George and Beaver Bibi camping at home

“Parents are saying that Scouting is providing some relief from the stresses of schooling at home and is much enjoyed. We hope to get back to face-to-face Scouting as soon as we can but in the meantime these activities are a great alternative.”

Beaver Guillaume, aged six, said: “I look forward to seeing what our challenges are every Tuesday. I have really enjoyed the cooking challenges and making things. I am looking forward to camping in the garden soon.”