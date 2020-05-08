Victoria Way to close for 4 weeks

A SECTION of Victoria Way in Woking town centre will be closed to traffic in both directions for four weeks from this Monday (11 May).

During the works, Thameswey contractors will be installing district heating pipes underneath the carriageway. These will provide the infrastructure required for low carbon, sustainable energy supplies across the town centre, the first phase in connecting Poole Road Energy Centre – currently under construction – with the Victoria Square development.

From Monday 11 May, Victoria Way’s north and south-bound carriageways will be closed until Monday 8 June 2020.

During the works, a signed diversion route will be in operation using the following directions.

• North-bound traffic will be diverted along Goldsworth Road and Church Street West before re-joining Victoria Way via Forge End.

• South-bound traffic will be diverted along Lockfield Drive, Parley Drive, Triggs Lane and Wych Hill before re-joining the A320 at Turnoak roundabout.

• South-bound traffic from Victoria Way to Forge End will be diverted via Lockfield Drive, Parley Drive, Goldsworth Road and Church Street West before turning left into Forge End.

“Woking Borough Council would like to thank local businesses, road users and residents for their patience during these important works,” said a spokesman.

Subsequent phases will require the installation of district heating pipes along Forge End, Church Street East, Goldsworth Road and finally Poole Road.

Residents are advised to check with local bus operators to find out if there are any alterations to bus services during the works by visiting www.surreycc.gov.uk/busoperators.