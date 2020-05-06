Hartbeeps to Sing a Rainbow for isolated children and NHS

A LOCAL children’s group is to Sing a Rainbow to help entertain isolated children, and raise money for the NHS.

Inspired by the pictures of rainbows seen in windows all around the area, the Woking branch of Hartbeeps is running a rainbow-themed class on Thursday, suitable for children aged up to five.

Local Hartbeeps leader Jessica Warren-Basham

The class is free, but along with other Hartbeep groups around the country, there is a Just Giving page set up to raise money for the NHS, if people would like to donate.

“Our online sessions are incredibly popular creating a special Hartbeeps community and it’s now time for us to give something back to our incredible NHS,” said Jessica Warren-Basham, owner of the local group.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone, and those with young children and new-born babies can feel particularly vulnerable and isolated without their support networks. We want to not only support the NHS, but bring smiles, laughter, music and dancing into everyone’s homes.”

The 20-minute session will include classic children’s songs including Sing a Rainbow and Zoom to the Moon, as well as some of the most popular songs from Hartbeeps classes.

Jessica lives in Knaphill and has been running sessions in Woking for just over two years, sometimes taking them into local care homes where she gets the children and residents dancing and singing together.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, she has moved the classes – involving songs, puppetry and story-telling, plus systems aimed at developing speech and language – to an online audience.

The rainbow session can be viewed on Thursday 7 May at 11.00am on her Hartbeeps Facebook page – www.facebook.com/HartbeepsASH – and the fundraising page for the NHS is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hartbeeps