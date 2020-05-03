Ways to get in shape without leaving the house

WHETHER you’re running a marathon at home, you’re missing the gym, or you just want to limber up to keep the joints moving, it’s never too late to start.

Despite the lockdown restrictions, fitness experts from right across Woking are rallying the troops and are encouraging everyone to get some movement into their day from the safety of home.

Fitness guru Emma Goodman-Horne of Emergy Fit is providing seven HiiT sessions a week via videos on Facebook

Based at Horsell Common, First Dance Studios is one of several local organisations which are leading the way, with plenty of online Zoom options to get into the groove all week, including Zumba, Street Jazz, tap dancing, ballet and more from just £3 a class. Winning audiences from right across Woking, Emma Brewer and her team are also picking up fitness movers from as far away as Australia. Check the website, or download the ‘Mindbody’ app and search for First Dance Studios to pick up the rhythm.

If you haven’t heard of Darren, The Walking Yogi, your time is now. With free weekly Hatha yoga classes broadcasting live on Facebook every Friday at 6.30pm, Darren has the talent to stretch your body, mind and mood.

With a mantra for ‘exercise built around you’, FlexFit Personal Training [www.flexfitpt.com] have put their weekly boot camp sessions aside to focus on your online needs and are providing a generous supply of weekly workouts and personal training options suitable for every ability, including HiiT, AMRAP and Insanity workouts. Visit FlexFit Personal Training on Facebook for the virtual timetable and to get in touch.

With seven live and inspiring fitness sessions a week on Facebook, which you can playback at any time, professional instructor Emma Goodman-Horne’s energetic and lively workouts at Emergy Fit, which includes a BOX HiiT option, will put motivate everyone in your family to get the job done. Visit her Facebook page for all the inspiration you need and to get in touch.

Still want it lively? Well, Mel Rendall has it in spades, with a full suite of online classes on offer from just £3 for everyone in your house to have a go, and with discounts for more. Mel runs twice-weekly Clubbercise and Body Conditioning Zoom sessions which you can weigh up at www.bookwhen.com/melrandell before booking your place.

If Pilates is your thing, you won’t want to miss out on Claire Seager Pilates [www.claireseagerpilates]. Eminently qualified to deliver a range of Pilates options, Claire offers a range of classes including an armchair class for those less able to move. From only £6 per month, you can also access Claire’s full library of pre-recorded online classes or pay-as-you-go from only £4 a class or £10 a week.

You can also visit www.activesurrey.com for a great range of tips and online resources or follow Sport England’s ‘Join the Movement’ campaign for more ideas by visiting @stayinworkout or #stayinworkout on social media.