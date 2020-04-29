Multi-faith effort supporting needy residents

AROUND 50 households are receiving food and essential supplies from an operation based at Woking Mosque and supported by St Dunstan’s Church and the local community.

Volunteers from the mosque are delivering parcels to needy families and people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

The Sky News team filming pallets of goods being unloaded

Supplies are being bought using donations from mosque members and members of the public, including £2,000 from St Dunstan’s, a catholic church in the town.

Mosque manager Mohammed Habib said goods including food and hygiene products were supplied at below-wholesale prices through an operation run by His Church in London.

Father Peter Andrews from St Dunstan’s Church, first left, with volunteers from the mosque during the delivery of supplies from His Church in London

A lorry load of goods was unloaded at the mosque in Oriental Road – photographed by the News & Mail and filmed by a Sky News crew.

“It’s a collective response with the mosque and St Dunstan’s, a great multi-faith effort,” he said. “Many people, of many faiths, have donated money.

“In the current circumstances, there are a lot of negative things happening, but there is a lot of positive in what we are doing together.”

He added that more than 90% of the people being helped are not Muslims. Most suggestions for recipients had come from Woking Borough Council, with recipients including families with children who usually receive free school meals.

“Everyone’s coming together in this time of need,” said Mohammed. “The main thing is that we are all human.”

One grateful recipient of a parcel – a resident of Homeworth sheltered housing in Mount Hermon Road, Woking – told the News & Mail: “We have just received a delivery from the mosque and I want to make people aware that they are doing a very good job.”