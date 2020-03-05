Unveiling of CREST20 awards

IN A first for Surrey, the News & Mail, in association with the University of Surrey, has unveiled the CREST20 Sustainable Business Awards, the first award scheme aimed solely at celebrating and inspiring the best sustainable business practices.

The awards – Corporate Responsibility for the Environment and a Sustainable Tomorrow 2020 (CREST20) – are directed at companies that are based, or operate, in and around Woking and are already drawing a wide range of sponsors and supporters.

Terry Tidbury, MD Woking News & Mail (left) with Professor Richard Murphy, director of the Centre for Environment and Sustainability, University of Surrey

The official launch of CREST20 will take place in June when it opens to entries. The new scheme culminates in a presentation event on 12 November, at the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Centre in Woking.

The CREST20 initiative comes in the face of the global climate change crisis and will honour the work of organisations large and small that are using innovation, creativity, expert knowledge and collaboration to make the economy, society and environment more sustainable.

Terry Tidbury, News & Mail managing director, said: “We are fortunate to be working with the University of Surrey’s Centre for Environment and Sustainability (CES) team on the awards, as they have brought a wealth of expert knowledge that comes from their research and teaching work on sustainability that has helped businesses here in the UK and abroad.”

Professor Richard Murphy, head of CES, said: “As part of Woking’s local university we are delighted to be helping to establish the inaugural Crest20 awards for Woking with the News and Mail. This is especially timely with COP26 being hosted in the UK.”

Peter Chambers, chairman and managing director of Chambers Group, emphasised the need for businesses “to commit to sustainable practices”, as he said: “The inaugural Crest 20 Business Awards will provide Woking businesses with a well-deserved opportunity to show off their green achievements, while encouraging others to follow their example. We’re looking forward to meeting the trailblazing winner of the Sustainability Hero Award, to find out how they’ve inspired change amongst their colleagues and community.”

Terry added: “As a newspaper the News & Mail is community-focused and so we are at the frontline when it comes to awareness of public concern about the environment. Together with this insight and our Green and Business news we believe that CREST20 Business Awards is a true reflection of the current demand for positive action to address the climate crisis.”

For the full story get the 5 March edition of the News & Mail