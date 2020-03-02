Family yoga session for ovarian cancer charity

A FAMILY yoga class near Woking is to run a fundraising session for the charity Target Ovarian Cancer.

Magical Yoga Tree, which runs every Sunday from 10am to 10.45am at Heather Farm on Horsell Common, Chobham Road, is holding the special class on 8 March during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Beccy Alford with son Jake

The classes are run by Beccy Alford, who set them up after she had her children and wanted to continue practising yoga.

“I’ve practiced yoga for 15 years and wanted somewhere to take them where I could introduce them to the concept of yoga,” Beccy said.

After an unsuccessful search for a suitable local class, she found one in Farnham and just over two years ago the instructor encouraged her to be trained as a children’s yoga teacher.

Getting to grips with yoga

She now runs the weekly classes for parents and children and says there is no lower age limit, but children generally start to join in from two years old.

“They can then understand language and follow instructions,” she said.

Beccy says the yoga classes are a lovely way for families to come together, away from screens and the mad rush of life.

“It’s an activity where the whole family can join in together. Kids adore the rare occasion to be on a level with mum and dad. Everyone who comes is a yoga student and often the kids, being more flexible, get a chance to ‘teach’ mum or dad.

The classes allow the whole family to join in

“We cover poses for strength, co-ordination, balance and work on topics such as self-esteem, courage, gratitude, happiness and managing big emotions.”

“My own family were the reason for stating my business and I hope through the classes to raise money for and awareness of a cause very close to our hearts.”

She said all the fees from the class will go to the charity and Prime Acrobatics, who own the Heather Farm facility, has waved the studio fee.

For more information, visit www.magicalyogatree.co.uk or call 07966 491947.

