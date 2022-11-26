Ghosts mansion hosts arts and produce fair

THE location for the popular BBC TV comedy series Ghosts is hosting a Christmas fair this weekend, with artists, craft makers and producers from the Surrey Hills.

The event, at West Horsley Place, includes an art exhibition in the Manor House and local businesses exhibiting in the barn, food and drink to enjoy in the courtyard, and mistletoe and wreaths from the West Horsley estate in the walled garden.

The exhibitions in the Manor House celebrate the best of Surrey fine arts and crafts, with paintings, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, sculpture, prints, silversmithing and more.

Exhibitors include Wey Ceramics, Surrey Hills Enterprises, Guildford Art Society, Surrey Sculpture Society, The Artshed Surrey, Surrey Guild of Craftsmen, and Aaronson Hauck & Friends.

The Place Farm Barnhosts local artisanal businesses, which all have sustainability at their heart. Members of Surrey Hills Enterprises, they will showcase gifts from clothing, jewellery, food and drink to beauty products and woodland crafts.

In the walled gardens, visitors will be able to select and buy a hand-made Christmas Wreath using foliage from the grounds of West Horsley Place.

There will also be beautiful bunches of mistletoe and hand-crafted wooden items made from fallen trees on the estate to buy, plus the chance to warm up with a coffee, hot chocolate, sloe gin or mulled wine at our pop-up bar and café.

A variety of hot and cold food from Surrey Hills suppliers will be available in Place Farm Courtyard. They include tea, coffee, sweet treats and light bites from Tiger Lily Coffee, home-made organic beef and veggie burgers from Coverwood Farm and award-winning Indian cuisine by Mandira’s Kitchen.

West Horsley Place is in Epsom Road, West Horsley KT24 6AN. Tickets are £8 and all profits from ticket sales support the West Horsley Place Trust’s mission to save West Horsley Place and share it with the community. Book online at www.westhorsleyplace.org.