Light up your life with Wisley’s Glow

THE original part of the RHS Garden Wisley is being lit up for the first time as part of the site’s festive illuminations for this year.

Glow features Oakwood – formerly known as the Wild Garden – where Wisley’s oldest trees are included in the spectacle of lights, fire and music.

The historic Laboratory at the RHS Garden Wisley lit up for Glow

This year’s Glow opens tomorrow, with a new after-dark route around iconic sights such as the Old Laboratory, Wisteria Walk and Jellicoe Canal.

The RHS says that the many sections of the garden will glow even brighter than in previous years, with more light, fire and fountain displays.

Part of the route for last year’s Glow illuminations at Wisley

The Glasshouse will be the star of the show, with fire, water, lights and music combined to create an impressive display. Inside, the theme of the horticultural display is a white Christmas.

The village square features a mini Christmas market, where festive-themed chalets sell a variety of seasonal treats such as bratwurst, pretzels, toasted marshmallows, roasted chestnuts, hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Glow is open from Thursday 17 November to Sunday 8 January, from 4pm to 9pm, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. This year, a new off-peak ticket option has been introduced, offering savings for visiting at quieter times.

Tickets must be booked at www.rhs.org.uk. You can arrive at any point during a booked 15 minute time slot, as selected during the booking process, and it takes around one-and-a-half hours to fully take in the displays.