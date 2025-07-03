A 41-year-old Addlestone man has been jailed for 24 years for raping a 12-year-old boy.
Stephen Ireland was also sentenced to a further six years on extended licence, after being found guilty of the rape of a child under 13 and related charges.
After a four-week trial at Guildford Crown Court, Ireland’s co-defendant, David Sutton, 27, was jailed for four and a half years for making indecent photographs of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
The trial followed an extensive investigation by Surrey Police’s Complex Abuse Unit, which began after the report of the rape of a 12-year-old boy, which led to Ireland being arrested in April 2024.
A search of a phone hidden in his flat revealed indecent images of children.
Temporary Detective Chief Superintendent Debbie White, head of Surrey Police’s Public Protection Command, said: “Stephen Ireland was a sexual predator who targeted a young boy and took advantage of his age and vulnerability for his own gratification.
“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case for their courage in coming forward and for giving evidence.
“I hope the fact that both Stephen Ireland and David Sutton have been given prison sentences can help them start to re-build their life.
“As well as both men demonstrating an extreme sexual interest in children, they then tried to cover up their offending by intentionally deleting material from their phones once they became aware of the police investigation and following their arrests.
“This has been an extremely difficult and complex investigation, and I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work and dedication. I hope the sentences handed down today send a clear message to any victim of a sexual offence, that you will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will investigate such crimes thoroughly.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.