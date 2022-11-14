Bodybuilder Kim seeks Los Angeles glory 

A WOKING woman in her first year as a bodybuilder will represent Great Britain at the world championships in Los Angeles this week.

Kim Valente, founder of the popular Squat2Fit fitness group, secured her most recent win in Birmingham last month and was then awarded a bodybuilders’ professional licence, a rare accolade in only her sixth competition and one which opened the door to Team GB.

CALIFORNIA, HERE I COME – Kim Valente wins in Birmingham last month, a victory which secured her professional licence and put her on a plane to the world championships in Los Angeles. Image courtesy of WNBF UK Federation

“I had planned to go to Toronto for a competition, but I now have the opportunity to take on professional athletes,” Kim said. “I’ll be going out tomorrow, with the championships at the weekend.

“I’m in the fit body class, which is open to all ages, so I could be competing against someone half of my 47 years.”

In a remarkable rise through the ranks, Kim entered her first competition only in May, and won, then continued her progress through to the European Championships in London, where she secured three gold medals.

Kim, a personal trainer, was a distinguished track-and-field athlete but decided on a change of disciplines when her competition plans were thwarted by the pandemic.

She decided to set herself a new challenge, one that would test her versatility as an athlete, and entered a bodybuilding competition. “I was a sprinter and long jumper, so had strongly defined muscle,” Kim said.

“Being a professional now will need a whole different approach. I have a new coach, Steff Noble, a champion bodybuilder who has won many national and world titles.

“The competition will be much tougher so I’ll need Steff’s advice, on training, nutrition and planning next year’s calendar. I can compete for cash prizes now, so I’ll have to think much more seriously about where to go, rather than just entering for a challenge.

“I won’t compete again this year after Los Angeles, but go into an off-season regime to build up for next season.”

Steff, who has coached Kim through to the world championships, added: “Kim showcases the best of the best in the country in natural bodybuilding, and is incredibly hard working, disciplined and focused.

“She has harnessed the mindset of an elite athlete and will be a force to be reckoned with on stage.”

Kim has no illusions about the demands professional sport will make.

“The mental side is tougher, you have to be totally committed for the whole year. I have a husband and children, so you have to fit in a lifestyle.

“And you have to understand what you’re giving up. I can’t have a glass of wine because I know my training programme doesn’t allow it. That’s it, you’re either in or you’re out.

“Bodybuilding is more than sport, it’s more than pageant, it’s art in human form.”

Although Kim has expressed reservations about the costs of competition, she is pleased to report that her success is beginning to attract sponsorship.

“I’d really like to thank Annabelle Edgar at Bikini Love and Bel Levene Physiotheraphy,” Kim said. “Their support is so important to me.”

So when Kim looks back on a remarkable year, what does she think?

“I can’t really believe it, but at the same time I’m sure I can compete at this higher level. I’ve only just started, I have so much potential.”