A toe-tapping favourite aims to dazzle local audiences

THE award-winning Hatton Musical Theatre Company is back to dazzle local audiences once again with another toe-tapping musical favourite.

Following the success of their sold-out production last year, the talented group returns to the Rhoda McGaw Theatre to perform KIPPS – The New Half A Sixpence Musical, a delightful reworking of the classic 1963 British musical comedy, written as a star vehicle for the entertainer Tommy Steele.

Chris Taylor is appearing as Kipps. Photo by TMD Photography

This version features a revised book by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and an infectious new score by George Stiles and Andrew Drewe (Mary Poppins). After playing a summer season at Chichester Festival Theatre, the show transferred to the West End in 2017, this time creating a musical theatre star in Charlie Stemp.

This new award-winning stage version, inspired by HG Wells’ semi-autobiographical book Kipps: The Story of a Simple Soul, is a fresh adaptation for the modern age and is a rags to riches, battle of the classes love story with a happy ending.

It features many well-known songs, including Money to Burn, If The Rain’s Got To Fall, Flash, Bang, Wallop, and of course the title song, Half a Sixpence.

“This production cleverly reinvents the original Half a Sixpence, while still keeping the integrity of the classic musical that we all love,” said the group’s Tara Cimino.

“With an outstanding cast, an incredible live band and dazzling choreography, don’t miss out on your chance to see this toe-tapping musical that will leave you humming that ‘simple tune’ all the way home!”

You can book your tickets now to see Hatton Musical Theatre perform KIPPS – The New Half A Sixpence Musical at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre this October. Tickets available 26-29 October with performances at 7:30pm nightly, plus a matinee performance on Saturday at 2:30pm.

This performance of KIPPS follows on from Hatton Musical Theatre’s last award-winning sell out show Elf The Musical at the Rhoda McGaw last year. Get your tickets now to avoid disappointment!

To book tickets, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/kipps-the-new-half-a-sixpence-musical/rhoda-mcgaw-theatre-woking/ or call the Box Office on 0333 009 6690.