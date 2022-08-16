West Byfleet golfers chip in to aid club’s charity

MORE than 140 golfers enjoyed a day of glorious sunshine as they helped raise around £20,000 for a charity that aims to transform the lives of children and young people.

Ladies’ captain Linda Portlock, Eikon fundraising manager Becky Hughes, Hamberley Care Homes manager Lesley Loizou and men’s Captain Tom McMahon. Photos by Len Walker

They were taking part in the main fundraising event of the year at West Byfleet Golf Club, which supported New Haw-based Eikon.

Players enjoyed a great day of competitive top quality golf on one of Surrey’s most well-regarded courses that was in superb condition on Friday 29 July despite the hot weather.

Claire and Jo serving tea and homemade cake to hungry golfers

They finished the day with a traditional post-match dinner and a charity auction.

The well-supported event, sponsored by Hamberley Care Homes, which runs Charrington Manor in West Byfleet, saw a keenly fought encounter on the golf course. The tournament was won by Rita Thomas, Joyce Nash, Cathy Dawson and Rosie Shepheard with a score of 100 points.

The golf club has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for local charities over the years. The auction proceeds of £10,000 were added to the money raised through sponsorship to make an estimated £20,000 for Eikon, which supports children and young people in overcoming difficulties to help them develop into confident adults.

The charity’s founder and chief executive, Chris Hickford MBE, said “We are only able to help the large number of young people that we do because of the support of kind and generous people.

Sinclair was determined to achieve colour co-ordination, right down to his club

“We are so grateful to the captains of West Byfleet Golf Club for choosing Eikon as their charity in 2022, the club’s centenary year, and the fantastic members of the club for such wholehearted support.”

West Byfleet Golf Club General Manager Kevin Mullen said: “We are very proud of our reputation in supporting local charities and Eikon, which is based less than a mile from the clubhouse at Fullbrook School, is no exception.

“Eikon is an excellent and award-winning charity who provides long-term support to some of the county’s most vulnerable young people. Their vision is to develop happy, thriving and resilient young adults who make a positive contribution to society.

“Over the past 40 years the club’s members have raised nearly £1million for local good causes, a tremendous contribution to their community from this flourishing local club.”