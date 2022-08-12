Surrey Police back DNA technology to tackle dog theft 

SURREY Police are turning to DNA technology to tackle dog thefts in the county.

The force have launched a partnership with DNA Protected, a UK-wide dog DNA database service designed to deter theft and help ensure a stolen dog’s safe return to its owner.

A police officer shows how the kit provides a mouth swab to make dog DNA sampling quick and easy

Over the past two years there has been a national increase in demand for dogs and puppies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic. However, the demand also encouraged dog thieves and illegal breeders.

DNA Protected, a service from Cellmark Forensic Services, securely stores a profile of a dog’s DNA, produced from a simple mouth swab, on the forensic database.

Police can swab a dog they believe to be stolen and send the sample for analysis and comparison against the database.

Fliers explaining the use of the swab test

Like humans, a dog’s DNA cannot be changed or removed. If the swab comes back with a match, the dog can be reunited with its rightful owner.

Wildlife crime officer PC Hollie Iribar said: “Surrey Police are excited to support this opportunity to tackle dog thefts. These investigations are complex and can be emotionally fraught.

“We often see and feel that a dog clearly has a connection with its owner, but trying to prove it in a courtroom is challenging. Our hope is that our partnership with DNA Protected will help us prove beyond dispute the rightful owner of a stolen dog, so we can focus our attention on prosecuting those responsible.”

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, Ellie Vesey-Thompson, said: “Over the last year we have heard from Surrey residents who are worried about dog theft and recognise the deep emotional impact that this crime has on individuals in our communities. In many cases, dogs feel like part of the family, and I understand how distressing it can be when they are stolen.

“Not only will this new partnership be a powerful deterrent to those involved in these thefts, it will give residents who sign up to the scheme more peace of mind that if they are a victim of a dog theft there is a much better chance of them being reunited with their dog.”

David Hartshorne, managing director of Cellmark Forensic Services, said: “We developed the DNA Protected service with the police to assist with crime prevention and to help reunite stolen or lost dogs with their owners.”

Dog owners can purchase a sampling kit by visiting www.dnaprotected.co.uk, where prices start at £74.99 for one dog.

The payment is a one-off fee which includes the cost of DNA profiling, storage of a dog’s profile on the database for at least 10 years.