Free yoga sessions for wellbeing

A TRAINED yoga practitioner is offering free weekly yoga sessions to anyone in the Woking area who might want to benefit from the exercises.

Harshal Indani is working with the Surrey Hindu Cultural Committee to run one-hour lessons on Sunday mornings in Woking Park until the end of August.

Harshal Indani, standing, leads the International Yoga Day session in Henry Plaza

She then aims to continue with the sessions at her home in Old Woking.

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that combines physical postures and breathing techniques to harmonise the body and mind.

“It all started with one yoga session in Woking town centre’s new Henry Plaza on International Yoga Day recently, when the enthusiasm of participants motivated me to organise more regular sessions,” Harshal told the News & Mail.

“I just want to spread the joy of yoga in the wider community. After the birth of my son, I had gained a lot of weight and developed health issues. Yoga has helped me immensely in addressing my health issues and I’d like others to experience the power of this technique too.”

A yoga session in Woking Park

Harshal is a member of the Art of Living (AOL) Foundation, which promotes stress elimination techniques like rhythmic breathing and yoga. She has been a yoga practitioner for more than a decade and decided to become an instructor during the pandemic lockdown.

At her home in, she organises monthly satsangs, a spiritual gathering where people get together and sing and chant in Hindi and English using instruments including the guitar.

“When I first moved from India and came to Woking in 2014, a local Art of Living member called me inviting me to the satsang,” she said. “I attended the event and when I returned I had made 20 likeminded friends.”

The Sunday sessions in the park are from 9am to 10am. If you are interested in taking part in yoga or satsang lessons, or joining the WhatsApp group where Harshal posts news of her events, email her on Harshal@uk.artofliving.org.