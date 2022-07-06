The boys are back in town

WHAT’S the collective noun for a group of Strictly Come Dancing stars? A gaggle, a gang or maybe a tango?

Whatever it is, we’ll need it next week when Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kuzmin, Pasha Kovalev, Karim Zeroual and Nadiya Bychkova bring West End smash hit show Here Come The Boys to Woking.

The Strictly professionals in Here Come The Boys, four males being kept in check by one female Photo: The TCB Group

The Strictly professionals, who have all partnered celebrities in the show to great acclaim, will be joined by a cast of other accomplished dancers in a lavish production, backed by a huge LED screen.

Here Come The Boys was a complete sell-out when it first toured the UK during the summer of 2019 but, inevitably, the 2020 and 2021 tours had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

The show returned to the stage in May 2021 for a 10-day residency at The London Palladium and is now the show is heading out round the country with a stellar cast.

Sicilian-born Graziano, who joined Strictly in 2018, made his name as a dancer when he became an Italian Latin Champion and represented Belgium at the World Championships.

“The reaction we received during the Here Come The Boys residency in the West End last summer was very special,” he said. “We are so excited to be able to finally bring this very special show to theatres across the rest of the UK and can’t wait to see everybody on tour.”

Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya – the twice World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin 10 Dance who made her Strictly debut in 2017 – is keeping the four boys in check on tour.

“It’s been a long time coming, but me and the boys are going to give audiences a night to remember that will make it worth the wait,” she says.

Audiences will be looking forward to seeing the skills of Pasha, who has the record of 13 perfect scores on Strictly and is also the second dancer to reach the finals three times with partners Chelsee Healey, Kimberley Walsh and Caroline Flack.

Completing the cast is TV presenter and actor Karim Zeroual, who wowed audiences across the UK when he danced all the way to the show’s final in 2019 with his pro dance partner Amy Dowden – scoring the first perfect score of the series along the way.

Here Come The Boys is at the New Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 12 July. There’s a few tickets left, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/here-come-the-boys/new-victoria-theatre/ for details.