Hundreds turn out to support canine fundraiser

THE heat was off for the fun dog show at Chobham’s RSPCA centre – helping make the day a great success.

The organisers had feared the recent heatwave would continue last Saturday, making conditions difficult for those taking part in the first event of its kind at Millbrook since 2019.

Charlie Macklin with Star and Molly Watkins with Indi

But the temperature dropped, hundreds of people and pets turned up and around £5,000 was raised for the centre’s funds.

“The day was a great success, after we were concerned that it was going to be too hot,” said Millbrook manager Sue Walters. “It was mainly overcast and suitable weather for a dog show. A lot of visitors arrived and everyone seems to have enjoyed it.

Isabel was pleased to be taking part in the show with Oscar

“We haven’t been able to do much fundraising in the last two years so were really pleased with the money raised.

“Many of the dogs who took part in the show had been rehomed to new families from Millbrook, which was a nice aspect.”

The show was held as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Day initiative, which had similar events happening across the country at the same time.

Millbrook had three judging rings operating throughout the day, each with classes ranging from pawsome puppy to best golden oldie.

Winners from the 12 classes were judged for the top dog of the day prize, which went to Jessie, a Staffy entered by 12-year-old Keyan from Bracknell.

Attractions also included a raffle, a tombola, a bric-a-brac stand, facepainting, a cake stall and other refreshments.

“We had marvellous support from our volunteers and staff, including people who came into help on their day off,” said Sue.

Millbrook’s next fundraising event is a car boot sale on Saturday 16 July, from 10am to 1pm.