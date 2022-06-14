Do thriller’s twists and turns foretell murderous conclusion?

DALLAS comes to Surrey this week when Patrick Duffy, who starred as Bobby Ewing in the US drama, leads the cast in the Broadway thriller Catch Me If You Can.

CHEERS – Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl star in the thriller Catch Me If You Can at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford next week. Picture by Jack Merriman

Duffy, who also appeared in The Man from Atlantis and Step by Step, will be joined by Linda Purl (Happy Days, Homeland) and Gray O’Brien (Peak Practice, and the villainous Weatherfield businessman Tony Gordon in Coronation Street) when the play reaches Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, running from today, Tuesday 14 until Saturday 18 June.

Catch Me If You Can sees Inspector Levine (O’Brien) called to a house in the remote Catskill mountains to investigate the disappearance of newly married Elizabeth Corban (Purl).

But when Elizabeth suddenly turns up, her husband Daniel (Duffy) seems surprised – and this is only the beginning of a baffling train of events in which nothing is what it seems and no-one is as they appear.

For tickets, visit https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/catch-me-if-you-can