Nursing home choir’s tribute to the Queen

A CHOBHAM nursing home celebrated The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a cream tea party and a stirring performance by its choir.

DAY TO REMEMBER – The Coxhill Manor choir were the highlight of a memorable Jubilee celebration at the Chobham nursing home.

Led by choirmaster Hannah, the Coxhill Manor choir sang The Anniversary Song, written by them especially for Her Majesty. A copy of the lyrics, which are sung to Somewhere Over The Rainbow, will be sent to the Queen.

Residents enjoyed a jubilee cream tea with family

The choir also performed its single Coming Home as part ofa jubilee project hosted by the charity Voices of Hope, which runs nine choirs across southwest London, with community choirs for older members of three care homes in Surrey, one of them Coxhill Manor.

Coming Home is inspired by choir members’ memories of 70 years ago, collated to create lyrics written by Voices of Hope’s creative arts team.

Resident Margaret remembered all her neighbours coming to their house to watch the Coronation as they were the only ones with a television. The Queen of Tonga featured in the memories of many residents, of how she braved the rain on the day; and the weather itself, the rain, and how many ladies could remember exactly what they were wearing.

Margaret showed off her impressive harpist’s skills, on an equally impressive harp

Thanks to a grant from Surrey Community Foundation and the Arts Council, the award-winning Joanna Gill was commissioned to compose the music.

The Coxhill choir again demonstrated why it is the jewel in the home’s crown, and the residents were excited to sing for their families, who responded with resounding and well-deserved applause.

After the performance, residents and families enjoyed a cream tea, with plenty of Pimms and lemonade, in the delightful gardens, with visiting harpist, Margaret, providing beautiful background music.

A fun raffle, full of Jubilee souvenirs for all the residents, rounded off a glorious afternoon.

* Coming Home can be downloaded or played via Spotify or iTunes.