Knitting group creates colourful woolly tributes to Her Majesty

A WEST Byfleet knitting group entertained about a hundred guests at their Jubilee celebration afternoon tea last week.

The WitKnits welcomed many of their 92 volunteer knitters to the hall of St John the Baptist for an event also attended by Woking MP Jonathan Lord and Josh Brown, borough councillor for Byfleet and West Byfleet.

RECOGNITION – Byfleet and West Byfleet councillor Josh Brown, Jonathan Lord MP and Janet Hodges at the WitKnits’ Jubilee celebration afternoon tea

“It was really a thank you for our volunteers,” said Janet Hodges, a Byfleet resident who has led the WitKnits for 11 years.

“We have 16 WitKnits as a regular group and then call upon our volunteers for special projects, such as the Jubilee. I really just wanted to cheer up West Byfleet.

“I would like to thank also our sponsors for this particular venture, Waitrose, Seymours Estate Agents, Woking HobbyCraft and Surrounds, the art shop. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

GUARD OF HONOUR – An eye-catching sight at Waitrose in West Byfleet. The Guards’ other postings include Station Approach and the crossing at Byfleet Junior School

For several months, the WitKnits have been creating various Jubilee-inspired decorations, including 120 Queen’s Guards that have appeared all over West Byfleet, postbox “toppers”, a knitted replica of the Crown Jewels, the Queen with her corgis and a painting of Balmoral Castle.

Alongside the regiment of knitted Guards, the Crown Jewels can be found in Waitrose, West Byfleet, and the Balmoral-themed scene inside Seymours, also in West Byfleet.

Mr Lord said: “It was fantastic to see the amazing work that the WitKnits have contributed across West Byfleet to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The whole team truly represent the great community spirit that we have all across Woking.”

Cllr Brown added: “I have been overwhelmed with positive messages from residents, thanking the WitKnits for their amazing work.

“I would love to thank Janet and the whole team for making West Byfleet feel like a real community again.”

Away from special occasions, the WitKnits make toys for sale to help raise money for the Friends of West Byfleet Health Centre, which aims to provide additional services that fall outside the provisions of the NHS.

“It’s the community helping the community,” Janet said.

* For more information on the Friends of West Byfleet Health Centre or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fowbhc.