Scouts march into castle to receive their royal awards

TWO Scouts from Woking district have received their Queen’s Scout Award, the movement’s highest honour.

The scouts march out of Windsor Castle, headed by Alex Long-Leather (left)

Bethany Williamson and Alex Long-Leather were honoured by the Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, at a presentation at Windsor Castle watched by friends and family, and also attended by Scout ambassadors actor Warwick Davis and astronaut Tim Peake.

DAY TO REMEMBER – Beth outside Windsor Castle

To secure the award, Bethany and Alex ran meetings for their local Explorer unit and completed tasks including a hike on Dartmoor, climbed, attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree in America, took part in the American memorial service at Brookwood cemetery and went on an HCPT pilgrimage to Lourdes.

“I did the HCPT [Hosanna House and Children’s Pilgrimage Trust] trip to Lourdes in 2019,” Alex said. “It was based around helping disabled children have a week of fun and adventures, including going up mountains, to the beach, and dancing in a massive service at the end of the week.

“Today has been an amazing experience; being able to march into Windsor Castle and then meet Bear Grylls made it a truly fantastic day.”

Beth said: “I feel so privileged not only to have paraded on the Windsor Castle quadrangle but also to have met Tim Peake and been addressed by Bear Grylls.

“The National Scout Service conducted in St George’s Chapel was focused on unlocking our potential, including a guest speech from Tim Peake.

PROUD MOMENT – Alex Long-Leather chatting about his Queen’s Scout Award with Bear Grylls

“The chapel was beautiful and it was an honour to be a part of the ceremony. I had an amazing day.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Queen’s Scout Award recipients are the absolute pinnacle of determination, grit and perseverance.

“They’ve contributed to their communities and developed skills along the way, and earning their Queen’s Scout Awards is just another step in their journey to personal growth.

“These Scouts are an inspiration to all others around the world thanks to their hard work and I find myself full of admiration for every single one of them.”