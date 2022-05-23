Railway arch will close to traffic

VICTORIA Arch will be closed to motor vehicles for three weeks from Monday 6 June, as part of exploratory ground surveys for the railway bridge widening scheme.

Work underneath the bridge and at locations on Guildford Road, Victoria Road and Station Approach will identify underground pipes and cables and determine their condition, and undertake drainage surveys.

“We understand this closure will cause a short-term inconvenience for drivers travelling through Woking town centre and, in advance, we thank you for your patience,” said Louisa Calam, strategic project manager.

“Working with the contractor and the county council we have reduced the duration of the closure by coordinating operations to run concurrently while maintaining access for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Giorgio Framalicco, Woking Borough Council’s strategic director for place, added: “The temporary closure and specialist works are essential. The trial hole excavations will assess and confirm conditions at ground-level in order to deliver the complex highways plan for Woking town centre’s multi-million pound infrastructure revitalisation project, the Victoria Arch widening scheme.

“Extending the working hours but limiting noisy works to between 8am and 6pm will minimise disruption to local residents.”

On-site works will be permitted Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 7am to 1pm, with noisier works confined between the core working hours of 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Highways notices will be displayed along the affected routes to inform drivers of the forthcoming road closure and diversions. For more information about the temporary works and how to contact the project team, visit www.woking.gov.uk/vicarch.