Litter group goes from strength to strength

WOKING Litter Warriors are celebrating another successful day cleaning up the town and its surroundings last Sunday.

TEAMWORK – The group with the 42 bags collected in two hours. Only the two blue bags contain material suitable for recycling

The group began at the Cricketers pub in Horsell before spreading out towards Horsell Birch and Kestrel Way. They collected 42 bags of litter in two hours.

DRIVING FORCE – Lauren Horncastle with her father David and partner Rick Nicholson

“It was a really good turnout, about 16 people,” said Lauren Horncastle, the founder of Woking Litter Warriors.

“We were joined by McDonald’s, one of our sponsors, who not only provided four people but donated a trolley, bag holders, bin bags and grippers.

“The equipment made the job so much easier, and it helps us to provide anyone new to the group with the tools they need.”

Among the usual haul of bottles and general litter, the team found a duvet, a garden ornament of an angel, and an animal skull.

With the group going from strength to strength, Lauren has planned the next two litterpicks for the team.

WRAPPED UP – The litter is bagged and labelled for collection

“I’d like to revisit Lockfield Drive,” she said. “We did one end but this time we’ll do the other bit. That will be on Saturday 14 May with our usual schedule, starting at 10am and finishing at noon.

“After that we’re at ShyneFest for two days, 3 and 4 June. The organisers asked if we’d like to get involved, so we’ll do a litterpick there.”

* FOR more information, visit the group’s Facebook site, Woking Litter Warriors, or email wokinglitterwarriors@gmail.com.