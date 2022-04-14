Support the Lions’ Easter charity draw for air ambulance

WOKING Lions are again running their Easter Eggstravaganza to raise money for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

The fun initiative involves a selection of outlets each being given a cuddly lion, Easter egg and a name board with 100 spaces.

EGG-STRA SPECIAL – Martin Black, proprietor of The Kingfield Arms, Woking Lions’ membership secretary Emma Brawley, right, and her sister Rosie, display the Lions’ signature egg

To join in, and win a lion and an egg, entrants can choose and buy a name for £1. When all 100 names are sold, a draw is held to reveal the winning name.

The Lions receive £100 from the completed board, which goes to the air ambulance service.

“The outlets that are still selling are The Surrey in Knaphill; The Hare & Hounds in West End; The Crown in Horsell High Street and The Kingfield Arms in Old Woking,” said Roger Chamberlain, the Woking Lions Club community welfare chairman.

“I’m pleased to say that The Royal Oak in Knaphill has sold all 100 names and completed the draw, as have the Knaphill Club and the Horsell Junior School, and Chobham Rugby Club.

“We’d love to sell all the names to get the maximum income for the air ambulance, so we will probably continue until the end of next week.

“We’ve collected this way for the local air ambulance for about a dozen years, apart from the last two, because of COVID.

“Over the years we have donated on average between £2,000 and £2,500 annually to the air ambulance, as have other Lions Clubs in West Surrey, but because of the two-year gap we only have nine outlets this time, rather than our usual 18 to 30.

“We do, though, expect additional income as one local church has promised us the proceeds of a collection, as it has done for a number of years.

“Money given throughout the borough has helped Woking Lions donate more than £23,000 to Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex over the past 12 years, and we want to make sure this vital emergency service can save even more lives.”

* TO donate to Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, visit https://www.lionsgiving.co.uk/Appeal/lions-air-ambulance-kept-sussex-surry