Clear-out turns up treasure trove of one family’s history

Grosvenor Billinghurst’s Claire Fuller is hoping to reunite the artefacts she discovered with a family member

IT’S AMAZING what you can find when you decide to have a clear-out and for the team of estate agents at Grosvenor Billinghurst in Woking, it has unearthed a treasure trove of historical artefacts from a family dating back to the 1920s.

Claire Fuller, the firm’s finance director, made the find during a sort out as part of a relocation of the agents’ property management and finance departments in Church Path, Woking, to its Cobham office.

She discovered what is thought to be an old safe deposit box containing wills, school reports, conveyancing documents and share certificates relating to Mr Jack and Mrs Marjorie Chard of Horsell.

Claire is calling for family members of the Chards to come forward to be reunited with their ancestors’ important keepsakes, many of which are almost 100 years old.

“We understand that a building society stood at our former office’s address in years gone by and can only assume that it was unclaimed from then,” she said. “The box really is a veritable treasure trove of historical documents, all relating to one family, and it would be lovely if we could locate a family member to be able to hand it over.

“If you are a Chard, or believe that you are related to Jack and Marjorie, then we would love to hear from you.”

Claire can be contacted on 01932 588288 or by emailing her at claire@grosvenorb.co.uk.