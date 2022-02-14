Golf club teeing up support for children’s charity

CENTENARY celebrations at a golf club will include a range of events supporting young person’s mental health and wellbeing charity Eikon.

As part of the charity drive, West Byfleet Golf Club captains Tom McMahon and Linda Portlock will each be undertaking a personal challenge during 2022 to raise additional funds.

“We are really pleased to have Eikon as our charity partner for 2022. Based under a mile from our clubhouse, Eikon support children and young people to overcome difficulties, become resilient and thrive,” they said.

West Byfleet Golf Club captains Tom McMahon and Linda Portlock

“Over the last couple of years, the number of young people in need of support, both in schools and in the community, has increased significantly. We hope members will join us in giving them their support.”

Planned events throughout the year, which also marks the club’s 100-year anniversary, will include charity bridge days and raffles. The centrepiece of fundraising efforts will be the club’s annual charity day, on Friday 29 July, when teams will take part in a golf competition followed by dinner and a charity auction. All funds raised on the day will be donated to Eikon.

“We are so grateful to the fantastic members of West Byfleet Golf Club for choosing Eikon as their charity of the year,” said Chris Hickford MBE, founder and chief executive of the charity. “We are only able to help the large number of young people that we do because of the support of kind and generous people.”

The charity provides support to young people in Surrey who are showing early signs of poor emotional wellbeing or mental health. These young people can be struggling with a range of serious challenges and by providing a safe place for young people to turn to, Eikon helps prevent unnecessary harm and even saves lives.

To find out more or to donate, visit www.eikon.org.uk/WBGC.