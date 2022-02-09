Competition to show wonder of wildlife

Wild Surrey is open to all UK residents. Shortlisted entries will be exhibited online and at The Lightbox Gallery in Woking from 9–22 May 2022.

EYE CONTACT – Sian Wilson’s striking painting Little Owl, a finalist in the over-18s art category in the 2019 Wild Surrey competition

There are three categories: for adults aged 18, young adults aged 13-17, and 6–12, with cash prizes for one winner from each age group for the Wild Surrey Art Award, and for one winner from each age group for the Wild Surrey Photography Award.

The competition has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophie Coad, events manager at Surrey Wildlife Trust, said: “The eternal beauty and power of nature has always been so inspiring to artists. During lockdown, we became closer and more connected to nature through our daily walks, appreciating its value to our mental and physical health.

Wil Surrey judge Jon Hawkins

“Art has played a similar role for many, so I cannot think of a better way to deepen our connection with nature through using our creativity and to inspire others to take positive action to help the climate and ecological crises we are facing.

“This is the perfect opportunity to express your feelings for nature by creating powerful images of a future where people and nature live in harmony.”

Sophie is looking for incredible images of wildlife and nature in Surrey which tell a story, create an emotional response, show the unexpected or help us understand the importance of taking urgent action on climate change.

“Intrigue us with insects in action, an abundance of bees, beetles and butterflies. Surprise us with unexpected animal behaviour from Surrey’s reptiles, birds or mammals,” said Sophie.

“Whatever your interest, show your love of nature through your creativity.”

There are four categories. The first is Animal Behaviour. “Whether your subject matter is Surrey amphibians and reptiles, birds or mammals, we are looking for a diversity of species, images which tell a story, which evoke an emotional response or show something unexpected or surprising,” explained Sophie.

Secondly, in the Insect in Action category, the trust wants to celebrate an abundance of bees, bugs and butterflies, ants, beetles and many of the other thousands of teeny creatures.

Wild Surrey judge Grace Ellen

“Whether on or in the land, water or air, we’d love you to capture what is unique about each species so we can learn something new.”

The Wild Beauty category will celebrate Surrey’s nature at its best, from your doorstep to the North Downs, the vast heathlands to chalk grasslands, wildflower meadows to rivers and lakes.

Finally, the Vision for Surrey category will visualise Surrey alive with life, where people and wildlife live in harmony and value each other.

Sophie said: “Imagine exploring an urban area in Surrey where walls and roofs are alive with lush green growth, concrete road verges are transformed into vast ribbons of wildflowers and lampposts and bus shelters are swathed with nectar-rich flowers providing pollinator pitstops for bees, butterflies and insects.”

The two guest judges are Surrey-based: Grace Ellen, a self-taught professional artist, and Jon Hawkins, an award-winning photographer.

Grace studied Animal Behaviour and Ecology at the University of Exeter. Learning about the conservation of outdoor spaces, and the need for their protection, motivated Grace to start painting them and celebrating their natural beauty.

Jon’s photographs are regularly featured in Wildlife Trust media and publications across the country. His images have also been published in various national magazines, newspapers, greetings cards, calendars and websites including use by the BBC, Sky and National Geographic.

For full competition details, visit www.surreywildlifetrust.org and use the What’s On tab.