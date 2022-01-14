Take on half marathon to help kids in need

A LOCAL charity is appealing for enthusiastic runners to join its team and help raise funds for vital work with vulnerable children.

The Eikon Charity helps children struggling with a range of serious challenges, from experiencing family loss, loneliness, depression, to being the victim of neglect, bullying or abuse.

The team who ran the Surrey Half Marathon last year for Eikon, raising money for the children’s charity

The New Haw-based organisation has secured places for the Surrey Half Marathon, a 13.1 mile run along fully closed roads in central Woking and the surrounding countryside area, taking place on Sunday, 6 March.

“By taking part and raising money for The Eikon Charity, you can increase the number of wonderful and deeply caring professionals that nurture these children,” said Chris Hickford, the charity’s chief executive.

Eikon focuses on helping disadvantaged and at-risk children overcome serious challenges by working within schools and communities throughout Surrey.

Eikon’s chief executive Chris Hickford

Chris, who was made an MBE in the New Year Honours list for his 35 years of service to children and young people, said the charity’s work has never been more important: “More children and young people than ever are really struggling – tragically, even to the point where they are taking their own lives.

“Please run the Surrey Half Marathon and raise funds so that we can help more children.”

All runners who take part in the event for the charity will receive an Eikon running vest and fundraising pack, along with a week-by-week training plan to get you to the start line in your best shape.

Katy Thomas, a 2021 Surrey Half Marathon runner for Eikon, said: “I got nervous earlier on and considered pulling out, but their smiley personality and fundraising helped me to stay motivated.”

The annual event, which also includes a 5K course and a kid’s run, encourages participants of mixed ability from beginners to intermediates, with a finisher’s medal for every runner.

There are a limited number of places available for the Surrey Half. For more details or to register for Team Eikon, visit their website at www.eikon.org.uk/surrey-half.