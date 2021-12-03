Christmas Fair returns to Gordon’s School

MORE than 60 stalls are promised at the West End Christmas Fair to be held on Saturday at Gordon’s School in the village.

Gifts, decorations, crafts, festive food and drink and three tombolas piled high with prizes are among the attractions.

Signposts to festive treats at a previous Christmas fair at Gordon’s School

An added draw will be three hours of live entertainment, including performances by Chobham Rock Choir, Almac Bisley Brass Band and contributions from the school music and drama departments.

“We are delighted to announce the return of the Christmas fair to Gordon’s,” said a spokesman to the organisers, the school parents’ association. “It’s open to everyone and, from books to Body Shop products and fairy lights to fairy cakes, there will be something for everyone.

“There will even be a stall for spoiling your furry friends, along with activities for every member of the family.”

Prizes to win at the various competitions include Amazon vouchers in values from £25 to £150, tickets to the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show and magnums of Champagne.

The fair is open from 11am to 3pm. Parking is available in the school’s north car park in Bagshot Road. Visitors parking there should use the footbridge to get to the main Gordon’s complex.