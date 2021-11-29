Learn a language for fun

A FORMER Woking school teacher is running fun and relaxed French and Spanish classes from her home for adults who want to feel comfortable conversing with local people during visits abroad.

Ruth Frewin runs Language for Fun Woking as part of the Language for Fun franchise.

Ruth Frewin’s classes are held in her home in a fun and relaxing atmosphere

“It’s for people who want to learn a language for the fun of learning, because they maybe have a property in France or Spain or go on holiday there or they’ve got some friends or relatives in those countries,” Ruth said.

“The ethos is about communication, not perfection. There is more of an onus on pronouncing things in a way that a native speaker would understand rather than getting your grammar absolutely perfect.

“The lessons are quite light-hearted and there are no tests or exams. Homework is optional but encouraged. You have to do a bit of your own work but no one’s going to tell you off if you haven’t done it. The ones who stick at it have been quite successful.”

Ruth Frewin

Ruth, who has lived in the Woking area since 2004, taught languages in secondary schools for ten years, and prep and primary schools for three years.

Three years ago, Ruth started the Language for Fun classes at her home in Woodham.

“When COVID struck everything had to be online, but since this summer when the restrictions were lifted, people have had the option of how they want to take the classes.

“At the moment I’m doing eight classes, four of which are completely online and four are in person – although if someone is unable to attend a face-to-face class, they can join in online.”

There are beginners, improvers, intermediate and advanced classes.

“By the end of the improvers section you have gone beyond what would be on a GCSE syllabus, but in a simplified way and covering the kind of topics which would interest adults, such as owning property abroad and buying and drinking wine,” Ruth said.

She said she is thoroughly enjoying teaching adults and chatting with them about the latest French or Spanish series on Netflix, Channel 4 or BBC iPlayer.

Ruth attends First Dance Studios in Horsell and has been in local choirs.

“I’ve got a performing arts background, and a lot of the energy in my lessons comes from the fact that I’m a bit of a performer,” she said. “I like to make people laugh and have fun and so Language for Fun is the perfect fit for me.”

For more information, visit languageforfun.org or email ruth@languageforfun.uk.